Like Father like son! RUTO's son GEORGE RUTO donates KSh 1 million at event hosted at his father’s Weston Hotel (VIDEO)

Saturday, June 13, 2026 - President William Ruto’s youngest son, George Ruto, was among the high profile guests that graced the Miss International Kenya beauty contest hosted at the family-owned Weston Hotel on Friday, June 12th.
George turned heads in a crisp black-and-white tuxedo,
complete with a bow tie and his signature afro hairstyle.
During his speech, George pledged support for the
initiative, announcing a Ksh 1 million contribution via his company, 82 Sports.
“We are
proud of you as 82 Sports. You have been to several of our events. I talked to
the team and we decided that they are ready for your next event and they are
going to contribute Ksh 1 million to you. I hope our partnership proceeds after
this,” George declared.
The contribution sparked mixed reactions on social media
with some applauding his generosity, while others drew parallels with his
father’s reputation for grand gestures.
One witty netizen remarked, “Kijana ameanza kupeana
mamililioni kama baba yake. Yaani millioni imepeanwa hivo tu rahisi.”
This marks George’s growing public profile with some
suggesting that he could be positioning himself for a political seat in future.
Watch the video>>> below
@universityvibeske The founder of 82 sports that is focused on nurturing talent at grass root level promises to donate 1 million shillings towards the next Miss international event at Weston hotel Nairobi #fashion #modeling #kcauniversity #universitylife #universityvibeske ♬ original sound - University Vibes
The Kenyan DAILY
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