Like Father like son! RUTO's son GEORGE RUTO donates KSh 1 million at event hosted at his father’s Weston Hotel (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 13, 2026 - President William Ruto’s youngest son, George Ruto, was among the high profile guests that graced the Miss International Kenya beauty contest hosted at the family-owned Weston Hotel on Friday, June 12th.

George turned heads in a crisp black-and-white tuxedo, complete with a bow tie and his signature afro hairstyle.

During his speech, George pledged support for the initiative, announcing a Ksh 1 million contribution via his company, 82 Sports.

“We are proud of you as 82 Sports. You have been to several of our events. I talked to the team and we decided that they are ready for your next event and they are going to contribute Ksh 1 million to you. I hope our partnership proceeds after this,” George declared.

The contribution sparked mixed reactions on social media with some applauding his generosity, while others drew parallels with his father’s reputation for grand gestures.

One witty netizen remarked, “Kijana ameanza kupeana mamililioni kama baba yake. Yaani millioni imepeanwa hivo tu rahisi.”

This marks George’s growing public profile with some suggesting that he could be positioning himself for a political seat in future.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST