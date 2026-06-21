OSCAR SUDI sparks uproar after claiming many KIKUYU children are fathered by men from other tribes - Watoto wengi mko nao ni wa Wakale, Waluhya na Wajaluo (VIDEO)







Sunday, June 21, 2026 - Controversial Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has stirred a storm after making sensational claims about the paternity of many children in the Kikuyu community.

Speaking during a politically charged event, the outspoken legislator and close ally of President William Ruto alleged that the Kikuyu community's perceived numerical strength is largely attributed to children fathered by men from other communities, including the Kalenjin, Luhya, and Luo.

“Nyinyi watu wa mlima mnajifanya wajuaji. Wacha niwaambie msikie, watoto wengi mko nao ni wa Wakale, Waluhya na Wajaluo,” Sudi claimed.

He went on to argue that while many of these children are given Kikuyu names and raised within Kikuyu households, their biological fathers come from other ethnic groups.

According to Sudi, this is one of the reasons the Kikuyu community is often perceived as having a larger population, a factor that has historically played a significant role in Kenya's electoral politics under the popular “tyranny of numbers” narrative.

The remarks have since generated widespread reactions online, with some netizens supporting his views while others dismissed the comments as divisive, and intended to stir ethnic tensions.

Watch the video>>> below

OSCAR SUDI sparks uproar after claiming many KIKUYU children are fathered by men from other tribes pic.twitter.com/J0IQIi3qkC — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST