ORENGO woos Governor IRUNGU KANG’ATA into Linda Mwananchi after quitting RUTO’s UDA - “Pray for Him”

Sunday, June 14, 2026
- Governor James Orengo openly appealed to the clergy to pray for Murang’a
Governor Irungu Kang’ata to join the Linda Mwananchi movement after quitting
President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
Speaking during a church service in Thika ahead of the
group’s rally on Sunday, June 14th, Senator James Orengo openly
appealed to the clergy to pray for Kang’ata’s alignment with their cause.
“I am asking you to say one prayer for me. I have worked
with many young people.”
“But there is one I worked with, who is a Governor called
Irungu Kang’ata.
“If you pray, he is going to join us in the rally. If you
pray, then he will be with us,” Orengo said.
Last month, Kang’ata announced that he would not seek re‑election
on a President Ruto’s UDA party in 2027 elections.
However, he pledged continued cooperation with President
William Ruto’s administration.
Interestingly, during Ruto’s recent development tour in
Murang’a, Kang’ata avoided any mention of the 2027 polls or the popular “Tutam”
chant.
When handed the microphone, he steered clear of election
slogans, instead highlighting county projects.
Linda Mwananchi, a faction of ODM rebels, has vowed to
resist Ruto’s re‑election bid.
Led by Governor James Orengo, Senators Edwin Sifuna and
Godfrey Osotsi, MP Babu Owino, and Caleb Amisi, the group accuses Ruto of
corruption, abductions, extrajudicial killings, incompetence and undermining
devolution.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments