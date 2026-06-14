ORENGO woos Governor IRUNGU KANG’ATA into Linda Mwananchi after quitting RUTO’s UDA - “Pray for Him”







Sunday, June 14, 2026 - Governor James Orengo openly appealed to the clergy to pray for Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata to join the Linda Mwananchi movement after quitting President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking during a church service in Thika ahead of the group’s rally on Sunday, June 14th, Senator James Orengo openly appealed to the clergy to pray for Kang’ata’s alignment with their cause.

“I am asking you to say one prayer for me. I have worked with many young people.”

“But there is one I worked with, who is a Governor called Irungu Kang’ata.

“If you pray, he is going to join us in the rally. If you pray, then he will be with us,” Orengo said.

Last month, Kang’ata announced that he would not seek re‑election on a President Ruto’s UDA party in 2027 elections.

However, he pledged continued cooperation with President William Ruto’s administration.

Interestingly, during Ruto’s recent development tour in Murang’a, Kang’ata avoided any mention of the 2027 polls or the popular “Tutam” chant.

When handed the microphone, he steered clear of election slogans, instead highlighting county projects.

Linda Mwananchi, a faction of ODM rebels, has vowed to resist Ruto’s re‑election bid.

Led by Governor James Orengo, Senators Edwin Sifuna and Godfrey Osotsi, MP Babu Owino, and Caleb Amisi, the group accuses Ruto of corruption, abductions, extrajudicial killings, incompetence and undermining devolution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST