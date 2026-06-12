MADNESS!! Internet erupts after man’s dramatic reaction during waxing session goes viral (VIDEO)







Friday, June 12, 2026 - A video capturing a man’s hilarious reaction during a waxing session has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens both amused and stunned.

In the clip, the man is heard screaming in agony as a beautician pulls off strips of hair during the waxing process.

The pain appears so intense that he instinctively grabs the lady’s hand tightly, much like a frightened child seeking comfort.

His dramatic reaction has sparked a flood of comments online, with many netizens questioning when waxing, traditionally associated with women’s grooming routines, became popular among men.

Others could not resist cracking jokes, with one netizen humorously remarking, “Men used to go to war, and now some men are going for waxing.”

Many women in the comments section pointed out that waxing is a routine experience for them, with some joking that the man’s reaction perfectly demonstrated what they endure regularly in the name of beauty.

Watch the video>>> below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST