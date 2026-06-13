ODM MP, CALEB AMISI, responds to claims that he is RUTO’s mole in Linda Mwananchi Movement – “The truth is uncomfortable”







Saturday, June 13, 2026 - Saboti Member of Parliament, Caleb Amisi, has defended his loyalty to the Linda Mwananchi faction.

In a strongly worded statement on Saturday, June 13th, Amisi dismissed claims that his divergent views made him a Government mole.

He admitted that his remarks may have unsettled some ODM dissenting leaders but insisted that they were grounded in truth.

“Calling people with divergent views moles is as old as politics itself. It is not new.”

“Change is painful, and I am happy the pain is being felt,” he said.

Amisi emphasized that genuine transformation must go beyond cosmetic fixes and tribal politics.

“The truth is uncomfortable! Changing a nation, too, is uncomfortable. We must disturb the stubborn status quo,” he reiterated.

He argued that Kenya’s struggle against Government oppression should not end in a return to the same old order.

“We cannot have fought the Government this long, lost the lives of young people, only to go back to the status quo.”

“We must agree to change Kenya once and for all, or forget about change.”

The vocal MP warned that failure to deliver meaningful change could push future generations towards radical alternatives.

“If we fail, the next generation Alpha shall definitely lose interest in the election and do a revolution.”

“They have started burning schools. If we do not wake up as a nation and realise something is wrong, they will burn the nation,” he cautioned.

His remarks came after Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna signaled willingness to work with any leader to oust President Ruto.

Amisi, however, maintained that rallying youth under a coalition of seasoned politicians was misguided and betrayed the promise of a true renaissance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST