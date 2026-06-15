Notorious gold scammer, KELVIN SONKO, flexes his financial muscles at a city club - He is accused of defrauding a Canadian investor of Ksh 80 million (VIDEO)







Monday, June 15, 2026 - City gold fraudster, Kelvin Otieno, popularly known as Sonko, was captured on camera splashing money at a popular entertainment joint in Nairobi during an event headlined by renowned Ohangla artistes, including Prince Indah.

In videos circulating online, Sonko is seen making his way to the stage and handing out cash to various performers as revelers cheer him on.

The flashy display of wealth has attracted widespread attention, given that Sonko is currently facing criminal charges in connection with a gold scam involving a Canadian investor.

Last year, detectives arrested him over allegations that he masterminded a scheme that saw the foreign investor lose more than Ksh 80 million in a fake gold deal.





Sonko is currently out on bond and living large as the case proceeds through the judicial process.

Watch the videos below

Notorious gold scammer, KELVIN SONKO, flexes his financial muscles at a city club - He is accused of defrauding a Canadian investor of Ksh 80 million pic.twitter.com/wIBzQg7NTX — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 16, 2026

Notorious gold scammer, KELVIN SONKO, flexes his financial muscles at a city club - He is accused of defrauding a Canadian investor of Ksh 80 million pic.twitter.com/RLz09Pbhi7 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST