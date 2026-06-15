I already had a baby at 21 out of wedlock - Bishop KATHY KIUNA opens up on meeting late hubby, Bishop ALLAN KIUNA, and why she didn’t want him to meet the child (VIDEO)







Monday, June 15, 2026 - Lady Bishop Kathy Kiuna has shared a powerful testimony about how she met her late husband, Bishop Allan Kiuna.

Speaking at the Phaneroo Ministries International eighth annual women’s conference in Naguru, Uganda, Kathy recalled the moment Allan walked into her life and changed it forever.

She revealed that at just 21, she was already a mother.

“When my man found me I was already with child. By the time he found me, I had got a baby at 21 out of wedlock, and just in case she was Jesus’ sister, it was the Holy Spirit that came upon me.”

“I am very sorry it was a man and he impregnated me. At 21 I gave birth, and at 22 I surrendered my life to Jesus.”

“At 25 He brought the most handsome man on the face of the earth. He brought the most good-looking man and I told him on the first meeting that I am a woman with child.”

Kathy recalled how Allan immediately asked to meet her daughter, but she was hesitant.

“My little girl was 3 years old, and he said ‘guess what I want to meet her please.’…”

“I said, ‘no, we don’t move that quickly. First, meet the mother; let the mother know what you want with her before you get to meet my baby.’…”

She added that Allan’s sincerity and intention won her heart, and within a year he married her.

She encouraged women not to let their pasts disqualify them from serving God, reminding them that grace can rewrite any story.

Watch the video>>> below

Bishop Kyuna turning in his steel wool grave pic.twitter.com/N6OzBTJv6q — iQwatson (@iQwatson) June 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST