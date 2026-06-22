No woman wants to employ me - A beautiful LADY who is looking for a househelp job cries out as Netizens react (VIDEO)







Monday, June 22, 2026 - A young Kenyan woman searching for a job as a househelp has appealed to potential employers to give her an opportunity, claiming that her job hunt has been unsuccessful despite spending weeks at a local employment agency.

In a video shared on social media, the lady lamented that she has stayed at the agency for two weeks without securing employment, while other women seeking similar opportunities are regularly picked by employers.

According to her, women who visit the agency often choose other job seekers and leave her behind, a situation that has left her frustrated and worried.

“I want a job to support my family,” she said in the emotional clip.

The video has since gone viral, attracting mixed reactions from social media users.

Many suggested that some female employers may be hesitant to hire her because of her attractive appearance, fearing that she could wreck their marriages.

“You're too pretty. Tafuta single mothers watakupea kazi, but kwa married households bwana atapita na wewe,” one user commented.

“Huyu na huu urembo wote anakaa kushikilia mtu bwana,” another wrote.

Watch the video>>> below

No woman wants to employ me - A beautiful LADY who is looking for a househelp job cries out pic.twitter.com/DkNZEZka3o — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST