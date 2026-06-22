Kenyan man heartbroken after learning his Maasai girlfriend was already ‘booked’ by another man and even dowry paid - “Acha Wamaasai wajidate wenyewe” (LOOK)







Monday, June 22, 2026 - A Kenyan man has been left devastated after discovering that the Maasai lady he had been dating for over eight months was already “booked” by another family through traditional dowry arrangements.

In a viral post, the man lamented: “Nilimpenda sana, only to find out her father had already accepted mahari from another man’s family when she was young.”

He explained that breaking such a pact would require him to match the dowry.

“Where will I even get eight cows?” He posed.

He further revealed that even if he fathered children with her, Maasai culture dictates that they will be recognized as belonging to the man who paid the dowry first.

“Ata umpatie 3 pregnancies the children will be recognized as the other man’s.”

“Huku hawajali kugongewa ama kugongeana”

Resigned, he concluded: “Acha Wamaasai wajidate wnyewe” (The Maasai should date among themselves.)

The Kenyan DAILY POST