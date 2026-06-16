Mchezo Wa Town?? Video of ‘sharp girls’ flaunting wads of cash at the Syndicate Lounge along Mirema Drive sparks reactions (WATCH)







Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - A video of two women flaunting wads of cash while allegedly settling a bill at the newly opened Syndicate Lounge along Mirema Drive in Nairobi has caused a stir on social media.

In the clip, one of the women is seen counting bundles of notes before handing them over to a waiter as payment for their night out.

The flashy display has triggered a wave of reactions online, with many netizens dismissing it as a classic money-laundering stunt disguised as luxury spending.

Such displays are often used to project an image of wealth and success while luring unsuspecting people to spend their hard-earned money in pursuit of a glamorous lifestyle.

The video has reignited conversations how entertainment spots have historically been used for money laundering in various parts of the world.

While there is no evidence linking the individuals in the video or the establishment to any illegal activity, the clip has nonetheless sparked intense debate, with netizens convinced that there was more to the display than meets the eye.

Watch the video>>> below

Pale the Syndicate Lounge along Mirema Drive, Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/gwkidBbOTH — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) June 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST