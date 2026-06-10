Nairobi Senator EDWIN SIFUNA surprises Kenyans as he reveals his two favorite CSs in RUTO’s Cabinet







Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has surprised many after disclosing that he has two favorite Cabinet Secretaries in President William Ruto’s Government.

Speaking on Wednesday, June 10th, Sifuna revealed that Lands CS Alice Wahome and Roads and Transport CS Davis Chirchir hold a special place among the current Cabinet.

“The CS for Lands, Alice Wahome, happens to be one of my favorites in this cabinet; there are only two of them. It’s her and Davis Chirchir,” Sifuna stated.

His remarks followed Wahome’s failure to appear before the Senate for a plenary session.

Although she wrote to Speaker Amason Kingi citing prior commitments, Sifuna argued that her letter came too late, noting that invitations are usually sent 14 days in advance.

While expressing disappointment, the Senator said he might cut Wahome some slack but emphasized that the House was not pleased.

“I think she needs to be told that we are not happy as a house for the reasons we have advanced for why she is not here,” he added.

Sifuna, a vocal critic of President Ruto and his admnistration, has vowed to ensure the Head of State does not secure re‑election in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST