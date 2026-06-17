Nairobi Senator EDWIN SIFUNA removed from powerful senate committee headed by ODM leader, OBURU OGINGA







Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has been removed from the powerful Senate Energy Committee chaired by ODM Party leader, Oburu Oginga, following a reshuffle of standing committees announced in the Senate on Wednesday, June 17th.

The changes were communicated by Senate Majority Leader, Aaron Cheruiyot, who tabled a notice of motion seeking the reconstitution of several committees.

Under the reshuffle, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang was nominated to replace Sifuna in the Energy Committee, ending the Nairobi lawmaker’s tenure in the influential docket.

“I rise to give notice of the following motion, which is a reconstitution of standing committees that, notwithstanding the resolution of the Senate made on February 12th, 2025, is the approval of senators to serve in various committees,” Cheruiyot stated.

He added that the nominations were made pursuant to standing orders 197 and 191.

The Majority Leader also announced other changes affecting different committees.

In the ICT Committee, Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu was nominated to replace Nominated Senator Beatrice Ogolla.

In the Energy Committee, Garissa Senator Abdul Mohamed Haji was nominated to replace Ogolla, while Kajwang took over Sifuna’s position.

Additionally, Ogolla was moved to the Agriculture Committee, replacing Kajwang.

Sifuna, a vocal critic of President Ruto, is among the leaders of the Linda Mwananchi movement, an ODM faction opposed to the party’s broad‑based arrangement with the ruling UDA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST