A LADY captured on camera destroying her boyfriend’s car along Kangundo Road after a heated dispute (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - A lady went berserk and destroyed her boyfriend’s car following a heated dispute along Kangundo Road.

A video recorded by an eyewitness and shared on social media shows the woman picking up a stone and smashing the vehicle’s windscreen.

She is also heard hurling insults at her partner as the situation escalates, leaving the car with significant damage.

While the exact cause of the confrontation remains unclear, the incident has sparked widespread reactions online, with many social media users condemning the lady’s violent behaviours and urging couples to resolve disputes peacefully rather than resorting to violence.

Watch the video>>> below

A lady was caught on camera destroying her lover's car following an argument. It remains unclear what caused the dispute to escalate to the point where she destroyed the vehicle! pic.twitter.com/5CgLNurSdU — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) June 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST