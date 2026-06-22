Groom gets overwhelmed with joy and ‘faints’ during his wedding after seeing his stunning bride (VIDEO)







Monday, June 22, 2026 - A video of a groom being overwhelmed with joy and seemingly "fainting" after seeing his stunning bride during their wedding has sparked reactions across social media.

In the clip, the groom is seen preparing to exchange vows.

However, when he finally lifts the veil and gets a clear look at his bride, he appears completely captivated by her beauty.

Overcome with emotion, he dramatically falls backwards as though he has fainted, only to be caught just in time by the best man standing behind him.

The hilarious moment left guests in stitches, with even the bride bursting into laughter at her groom’s playful reaction.

The heartwarming scene has melted hearts online, with many netizens congratulating the couple and wishing them a happy and successful marriage.

Others, however, jokingly cautioned that the groom could be in for a devastating heartbreak should the relationship ever run into trouble, noting that he appears completely smitten with his wife.

Watch the video>>> below

Man overwhelmed with joy at his wedding after seeing his stunning bride pic.twitter.com/b1qTOFR2ag — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST