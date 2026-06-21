Mystery surrounds the death of Grade 9 pupil reported to have taken his own life at Utawala’s Lake Wood Premier School - Parents dispute school’s theory on cause of death (PHOTOs)







Sunday, June 21, 2026 - Mystery surrounds the death of a Grade 9 pupil at Lake Wood Premier School in Utawala after he was reported to have taken his own life.

According to accounts shared by family members, the pupil had woken up normally, taken breakfast and left for school in the morning.

However, just about an hour later, the parents reportedly received an urgent call asking them to rush to the school.

Upon arrival, they were met with the shocking news that their child had died.

The school’s management claimed that the pupil had been struggling with depression and had jumped from the third floor, leading to his death.

However, the parents have disputed this account, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

They claim that the body showed no signs consistent with a fall from a height, alleging that there were injuries on the head and what appeared to be marks on the face resembling slaps.

The grieving parents are now calling for a thorough investigation, saying they want full clarity on what really happened to their child.

Authorities are expected to investigate the incident as pressure mounts for answers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST