Mystery surrounds the death of Grade 9 pupil reported to have taken his own life at Utawala’s Lake Wood Premier School - Parents dispute school’s theory on cause of death (PHOTOs)

Sunday, June 21, 2026
- Mystery surrounds the death of a Grade 9 pupil at Lake Wood Premier
School in Utawala after he was reported to have taken his own life.
According to accounts shared by family members, the pupil
had woken up normally, taken breakfast and left for school in the morning.
However, just about an hour later, the parents reportedly
received an urgent call asking them to rush to the school.
Upon arrival, they were met with the shocking news that
their child had died.
The school’s management claimed that the pupil had been
struggling with depression and had jumped from the third floor, leading to his
death.
However, the parents have disputed this account, raising
questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident.
They claim that the body showed no signs consistent with a
fall from a height, alleging that there were injuries on the head and what
appeared to be marks on the face resembling slaps.
The grieving parents are now calling for a thorough
investigation, saying they want full clarity on what really happened to their
child.
Authorities are expected to investigate the incident as pressure mounts for answers.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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