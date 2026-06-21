A family in distress after their son was abducted by suspected DCI officers along Ruai bypass







Sunday, June 21, 2026 - A family is in distress following the abduction of their son, Peter Mbogo, along the Ruai bypass near Barbara.

According to a statement shared by the family, Peter was abducted on the evening of June 19th at around 8 PM by men who reportedly claimed to be officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The family says he was forced into an unmarked vehicle before being taken away to an unknown destination.

Since the incident, family members have visited multiple police stations in search of him, but say they have not been able to trace his whereabouts.

“We have visited every police station, hayuko,” a family member wrote, appealing for help in circulating Peter’s photo and any information that could assist in locating him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST