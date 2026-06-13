"My Hair, My Identity! Alliance High School student petitions parliament over dreadlocks ban in public schools







Saturday, June 13, 2026 - A student at Alliance High School has sparked a national conversation after formally petitioning Parliament to review school rules that prohibit learners from wearing dreadlocks.

The student, whose identity remains confidential because he is a minor, argues that dreadlocks are much more than a hairstyle and can be a powerful expression of culture, faith, heritage and personal identity.

The student is calling on lawmakers to develop clear national guidelines that will protect students who choose to wear dreadlocks from punishment, suspension or forced shaving.

The petition has reignited a debate that has surfaced repeatedly in Kenya over the years on where should schools draw the line between discipline and personal expression?

While many learning institutions maintain strict grooming standards in the name of uniformity and order, critics say some of these policies may be outdated.

Supporters of the student's position argue that hairstyles linked to African culture and religious beliefs deserve recognition and protection.

They also point out that enforcement of grooming rules varies widely from one school to another, raising concerns about fairness and consistency.

On the other hand, school administrators continue to defend dress and grooming codes as important tools for maintaining discipline and minimizing distractions in the learning environment.

With the petition now before Parliament, the issue has moved beyond school gates and into the national spotlight.

The Kenyan DAILY POST