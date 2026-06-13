"My Hair, My Identity! Alliance High School student petitions parliament over dreadlocks ban in public schools

Saturday, June 13, 2026 - A student at Alliance High School has sparked a national conversation after formally petitioning Parliament to review school rules that prohibit learners from wearing dreadlocks.
The student, whose identity remains confidential because he
is a minor, argues that dreadlocks are much more than a hairstyle and can be a
powerful expression of culture, faith, heritage and personal identity.
The student is calling on lawmakers to develop clear
national guidelines that will protect students who choose to wear dreadlocks
from punishment, suspension or forced shaving.
The petition has reignited a debate that has surfaced
repeatedly in Kenya over the years on where should schools draw the line
between discipline and personal expression?
While many learning institutions maintain strict grooming
standards in the name of uniformity and order, critics say some of these
policies may be outdated.
Supporters of the student's position argue that hairstyles
linked to African culture and religious beliefs deserve recognition and
protection.
They also point out that enforcement of grooming rules
varies widely from one school to another, raising concerns about fairness and
consistency.
On the other hand, school administrators continue to defend
dress and grooming codes as important tools for maintaining discipline and
minimizing distractions in the learning environment.
With the petition now before Parliament, the issue has moved
beyond school gates and into the national spotlight.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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