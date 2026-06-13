Police officers sent to disrupt former CS FRED MATIANGI’s rally in Kisii end up saluting him (VIDEO)

Saturday, June 13, 2026 - A group of police officers who had been deployed to disrupt a rally hosted by former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, in Kisii were captured on video applauding and saluting him as he addressed them.
In the footage circulating online, Matiang’i is seen
engaging the officers directly and urging them not to allow themselves to be
drawn into political battles.
“I was your minister for five years, and the Kenyan police
service is respected globally. Msikubali hii mambo ya siasa,” Matiang’i
is heard telling the officers.
The former CS went on to praise the police service and
pledged to improve the welfare of officers if he is elected President in the
much-anticipated 2027 General Elections.
The video shows some of the officers appearing receptive to
his remarks, with several clapping and saluting as he continued addressing
supporters at the gathering.
Watch the video>>> below
Police officers sent to disrupt former CS FRED MATIANGI’s rally in Kisii end up saluting him pic.twitter.com/3TfCPWRFKj— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 13, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments