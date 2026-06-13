Police officers sent to disrupt former CS FRED MATIANGI’s rally in Kisii end up saluting him (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 13, 2026 - A group of police officers who had been deployed to disrupt a rally hosted by former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, in Kisii were captured on video applauding and saluting him as he addressed them.

In the footage circulating online, Matiang’i is seen engaging the officers directly and urging them not to allow themselves to be drawn into political battles.

“I was your minister for five years, and the Kenyan police service is respected globally. Msikubali hii mambo ya siasa,” Matiang’i is heard telling the officers.

The former CS went on to praise the police service and pledged to improve the welfare of officers if he is elected President in the much-anticipated 2027 General Elections.

The video shows some of the officers appearing receptive to his remarks, with several clapping and saluting as he continued addressing supporters at the gathering.

Watch the video>>> below

Police officers sent to disrupt former CS FRED MATIANGI’s rally in Kisii end up saluting him pic.twitter.com/3TfCPWRFKj — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST