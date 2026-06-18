His SIDE CHICK slept in my matrimonial bed wearing my night dress and sent me PHOTOs while in the ward giving birth - ESTHER NDUKU narrates her marital woes







Thursday, June 18, 2026 - A woman identified as Esther Nduku has painfully narrated how she endured emotional distress before eventually deciding to walk away from her troubled marriage.

In a post shared on Facebook, Esther claimed that her husband’s side chick moved into her matrimonial home after she was admitted to hospital to give birth.

She alleged that the woman shamelessly wore her night dress, slept in her matrimonial bed, and even sent her photos while she was in the maternity ward.

“She slept in my house, in my matrimonial bed, with baba watoto, wearing my night dress and took pictures and sent them to me while I was in the ward giving birth. ‘Harakisha kuzaa nitalea’ was the message plus those pictures while they are kissing,” Nduku recounted.

“Well, that evening, I told her I am not leaving my marriage. When I called baba watoto to chase her away, he told me to decide who leaves and who stays. Remember this was a married woman whose husband was working as a long-distance driver. She was ready to abandon her husband and marry baba watoto,” she added.

“Did I mention they even had the audacity to visit my sick mum? And the mpango called me to mock me, saying my mum might die and that I should just give her the children to raise because she loves their father,” Nduku further alleged.

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The Kenyan DAILY POST