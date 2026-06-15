Movie-like scene along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway as an armed cop ambushes robbers riding in a private vehicle! Here is exactly what happened (VIDEO)

Monday, June 15, 2026 - Motorists plying the busy
Nairobi-Nakuru highway witnessed a dramatic scene after an armed police officer
confronted suspected robbers travelling in a private vehicle during an
intelligence-led operation.
According to reports, the officer had been alerted about the
suspects, who were being pursued along the highway, prompting him to set up an
ambush along the route.
In a video shared on social media by an eyewitness, the
officer is seen preparing his firearm before opening fire in an apparent
attempt to stop the vehicle.
However, the suspects managed to evade the ambush and sped
off, leaving motorists and passersby stunned by the unfolding events.
The video further shows the officer chasing after the
vehicle on foot as it disappeared down the highway.
Who is in Nakuru atuambie what was happening here.— Pamoja Road Safety ⛑️ (@CFCJoes) June 14, 2026
And how did that policeman miss a shot from that close range? pic.twitter.com/Rc8IsP7BFB
The dramatic incident briefly brought traffic to a
standstill as curious motorists slowed down to watch the action.
Here is an explanation of what exactly led to that chase
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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