CCTV captures a boda boda rider attacking a man over alleged affair with his wife and damaging his Range Rover - Victim admitted to hospital (VIDEO)







Monday, June 15, 2026 - A middle-aged man was left nursing injuries after he was attacked by a boda boda rider over claims that he was involved in an affair with the rider’s wife.

According to reports, the incident occurred at a shop owned by the victim, where the disgruntled rider confronted him before dragging him outside.

Initial reports suggested that the victim was being accused of theft.

However, it later emerged that the confrontation was linked to a love triangle involving the rider's wife.

CCTV footage circulating online shows the rider physically assaulting the man as members of the public gather around the scene.

The victim sustained serious injuries during the attack and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

In addition to the assault, the rider is said to have damaged the victim’s Range Rover by smashing its windscreen with a metal rod.

Watch the footage>>> below

CCTV captures a boda boda rider attacking a man over alleged affair with his wife and damaging his Range Rover pic.twitter.com/oNwMFg6Uul — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST