More details of the KIKUYU woman who defrauded her MZUNGU husband of Ksh 80 million and filed for divorce 4 months after wedding - He is now broke and homeless







Thursday, June 18, 2026 - More details have emerged from the ongoing divorce case involving Martha Shiro and Joel Fitzpatrick, an Irish citizen, which is currently before the Malindi Law Courts.

The latest claims were shared by a woman who identifies herself as a former friend of Martha and who says she was the one who introduced the couple before they got married.

According to her account, Joel relocated to Kenya after falling in love with Martha and transferred approximately Ksh 80 million to her account, trusting her to make arrangements for their future together.

She claims Joel instructed Martha to purchase a beach home for the couple, as well as two vehicles, a Toyota Hilux Double Cabin for him and a Subaru for her.

However, according to Joel's version of events as shared by the former friend, the house and both vehicles were registered solely in Martha's name.

The former friend further alleges that Martha later reported Joel to the police, accusing him of violence, and that the report was subsequently used to support efforts aimed at having him deported.

The marriage lasted only four months before Martha filed for divorce.

The former friend also alleges that after realizing the relationship had broken down, Joel approached Family Bank seeking to halt withdrawals from the account that held part of the funds he had transferred.

She claims the bank advised him to obtain a court order to freeze the account.

By the time the court order was obtained, millions of shillings had already been withdrawn, with the remaining funds subsequently frozen pending legal proceedings.

She further claims that Joel later received a notice from Martha's lawyer requiring him to vacate the house that is at the center of the dispute.

The woman says the case is particularly personal to her because she introduced Martha to the foreign man.

Read the full post below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST