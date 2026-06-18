A young Gen Z man SHOCKINGLY brags about committing murder and bribing his way out - Ata Wewe Nitakuua Na Niende Road Trip (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 18, 2026 - Social media users have called on law enforcement agencies to investigate a young man who was captured on camera bragging about committing murder and evading justice through bribery.

In a video that has been widely shared online, the man is seen confronting another individual and making alarming remarks about the death of the person's brother.

At one point in the clip, the man is heard saying, “He holds a grudge because I killed his brother,” a statement that has sparked outrage among social media users.

The man further claims that police officers were bribed to cover up the matter and prevent any legal action from being taken.

He also issues threats against the deceased's brother, suggesting that he could harm him as well without facing consequences.

Watch the video>>> below

Is this not a confession? DCI kuna kazi hapa.... pic.twitter.com/yl6dwoDxnp — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST