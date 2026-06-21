Mombasa Governor ABDULSWAMAD under fire after awkward attempt to dance with MAMA IDA ODINGA goes viral (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir has come under fire from netizens after an awkward interaction with Mama Ida Odinga during a high-profile event in Mombasa.

The incident occurred at a function attended by President William Ruto and other leaders.

In the video that has since gone viral, Governor Abdulswamad, who was standing next to Mama Ida, appeared to invite her to dance by holding her hand and attempting to spin her around.

However, Mama Ida seemed uncomfortable with the gesture and politely declined, leaving the Governor dancing on his own.

The clip has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many netizens accusing the Governor of overstepping boundaries and showing a lack of respect towards the former Prime Minister's wife.

One netizen commented:

“What made Abdulswamad think twirling Ida Odinga like that was a smart idea, especially on such a platform?”

“It also shows how some people completely lack boundaries. Absolute foolishness.”

While some users viewed the moment as harmless and blown out of proportion, others felt the Governor's approach was inappropriate given the setting and Mama Ida's stature.

Watch the video>> below

Mombasa Governor ABDULSWAMAD’s awkward attempt to dance with MAMA IDA ODINGA pic.twitter.com/TnSzfO7iyg — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST