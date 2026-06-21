Heartbreaking video captures scene of crash that claimed Makindu Motors founder, STEPHEN NGEI, and his wife - They died a painful death







Saturday, June 20, 2026 - The business community in Ukambani and across the country is mourning the tragic loss of Stephen Ngei, the founder of Makindu Motors, who died in a road accident alongside his wife.

According to reports, the couple was travelling along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway when their vehicle was involved in a collision with a truck.

The impact of the crash was devastating, resulting in their deaths.

A video circulating online from the accident scene shows the extent of the damage caused by the collision.

The vehicle sustained severe damage, underscoring the force of the impact.

His death has left a significant gap in the business sector, where he was widely respected for his entrepreneurial achievements and contributions to job creation.

Below is a video>>> from the scene of the accident.

The scene of crash that claimed Makindu Motors founder, STEPHEN NGEI, and his wife pic.twitter.com/4686gf3NQt — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST