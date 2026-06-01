Mission Impossible? ODM MP gives update on impeachment motion against President RUTO –“We must make it water tight”







Monday, June 01, 2026 - Saboti MP, Caleb Amisi, has confirmed that he has begun drafting an impeachment motion against President William Ruto, following his earlier pledge to file it if his tweet attracted 24,000 likes.

In a statement issued on X on Monday, June 1st, Amisi revealed that the process was underway and urged Kenyans to submit evidence that could strengthen the case.

“It is being drafted. We must make it water‑tight!”

“Send any material evidence and necessary public documents to caleb.amisimp@gmail.com”

“When ready, I will address a press conference and give directions,” he stated.

The vocal legislator stressed that the motion must be comprehensive to succeed, warning that weak submissions will collapse.

However, he discouraged street protests, insisting that the Constitution provides lawful avenues for removing a sitting President.

“We should never send our youths to die in the streets again, pursuing what parliament is constitutionally mandated to do.”

“These shenanigans must end with our generation. Kenya needs a renaissance!” Amisi declared.

He assured Kenyans of his commitment, noting that his years in activism had convinced him of the need for change.

However, Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Njeri Maina, dismissed the initiative as futile.

A close ally of DCP leader, Rigathi Gachagua, Maina argued that the motion was “dead on arrival” and will not survive the first stage in the National Assembly.

She insisted that the only legitimate path to remove Ruto was through the ballot.

“Quit with the Sisyphean tasks… Register as a voter and get ready to vote in 2027,” she advised.

The Kenyan DAILY POST