Mission Impossible? ODM MP gives update on impeachment motion against President RUTO –“We must make it water tight”

Monday, June 01, 2026
- Saboti MP, Caleb Amisi, has confirmed that he has begun drafting an
impeachment motion against President William Ruto, following his earlier pledge
to file it if his tweet attracted 24,000 likes.
In a statement issued on X on Monday, June 1st,
Amisi revealed that the process was underway and urged Kenyans to submit
evidence that could strengthen the case.
“It is being drafted. We must make it water‑tight!”
“Send any material evidence and necessary public
documents to caleb.amisimp@gmail.com”
“When ready, I will address a press conference and give
directions,” he stated.
The vocal legislator stressed that the motion must be
comprehensive to succeed, warning that weak submissions will collapse.
However, he discouraged street protests, insisting that the
Constitution provides lawful avenues for removing a sitting President.
“We should never send our youths to die in the streets
again, pursuing what parliament is constitutionally mandated to do.”
“These shenanigans must end with our generation. Kenya
needs a renaissance!” Amisi declared.
He assured Kenyans of his commitment, noting that his years
in activism had convinced him of the need for change.
However, Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Njeri Maina,
dismissed the initiative as futile.
A close ally of DCP leader, Rigathi Gachagua, Maina argued
that the motion was “dead on arrival” and will not survive the first stage in
the National Assembly.
She insisted that the only legitimate path to remove Ruto
was through the ballot.
“Quit with the Sisyphean tasks… Register as a voter and
get ready to vote in 2027,” she advised.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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