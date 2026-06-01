Dashcam footage captures the moment a pedestrian cheats death as car veers off road and crashes into electricity pole near Thika Flyover (VIDEO)







Monday, June 01, 2026 - A pedestrian narrowly escaped death on Sunday, May 31st, 2026, near the Thika Flyover in the Ngoingwa Murram area after a driver lost control while negotiating a bend and crashed into an electricity pole.

Dashcam footage that has since surfaced on social media captured the terrifying moment the vehicle veered off the road and headed towards the footpath where the man was walking.

In the split second before impact, the pedestrian reacted swiftly, jumping out of the vehicle’s path and escaping by mere inches.

The dramatic near-miss has sparked widespread reactions online, with some netizens praising the man's quick reflexes while others credited his survival to divine intervention.

Watch the video>>> below

When it is not your day.... pic.twitter.com/XYLFU0Ix2r — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 2, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST