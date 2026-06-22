Missing Thika PASTOR found murdered and his body dumped in a thicket - Rest in peace Deacon ARTHUR KABUGU MATHENGE (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 22, 2026 - A family in Thika is mourning the tragic death of their kin, Deacon Arthur Kabugu Mathenge, whose body was discovered days after he was reported missing.

According to reports on social media, concern began when his phone went off and he could no longer be reached.

This prompted a search effort involving visits to various police stations in Thika and Kandara, where he was known to reside and work respectively.

The search later led the family to General Kago Funeral Home in Thika, where they identified an unknown body that had been brought in.

It was later confirmed to be that of the missing deacon.

The family alleges that Arthur Kabugu Mathenge was brutally murdered in the Blue Post area of Thika before his body was dumped in a thicket.

The family has since begun burial preparations and is coordinating arrangements through a WhatsApp group as they seek support during this difficult period.

Authorities are expected to conduct further investigations to establish the motive and identify those responsible for the killing.

May his soul rest in peace

The Kenyan DAILY POST