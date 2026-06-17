Meet OSCAR SUDI’s new side chick, JUDY MUTUKU - RUTO’s big boys are eating good! Hotter than MERCY MASAI (16 PHOTOs)







Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has been linked to a romantic affair with yet another city Slay Queen.

Word has it that the wealthy MP, who is also one of President William Ruto’s closest allies, is having an affair with Judy Mutuku, alias Juddie Jay, a flashy Instagram slay queen.

Judy lives an extravagant lifestyle sponsored by Sudi, which she openly flaunts on social media through photos and videos shared with her followers.

Sudi, who is considered one of the most influential politicians in the current regime, has often been linked to relationships with several city slay queens, with reports claiming that he uses his financial muscle to win them over.

Judy is said to be among his latest catches and appears hotter than his well-known side chick, Mercy Masai.

See her photos below

The Kenyan DAILY POST