Meet OSCAR SUDI’s new side chick, JUDY MUTUKU - RUTO’s big boys are eating good! Hotter than MERCY MASAI (16 PHOTOs)

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has been linked to a romantic affair with yet another city Slay Queen.
Word has it that the wealthy MP, who is also one of
President William Ruto’s closest allies, is having an affair with Judy Mutuku, alias Juddie Jay, a flashy
Instagram slay queen.
Judy lives an extravagant lifestyle sponsored by Sudi, which
she openly flaunts on social media through photos and videos shared with her
followers.
Sudi, who is considered one of the most influential
politicians in the current regime, has often been linked to relationships with
several city slay queens, with reports claiming that he uses his financial
muscle to win them over.
Judy is said to be among his latest catches and appears
hotter than his well-known side chick, Mercy
Masai.
See her photos below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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