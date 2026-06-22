Daring Abroad! Kenyan-born officer serving with the Ottawa Police Service receives top award in Canada (PHOTO)

Monday, June 22, 2026 - Constable Idris Maloba, a Kenyan-born officer with the Ottawa Police Service, has been honoured for his remarkable dedication to inclusion, equity and community development.
On Friday, June 19th, Ottawa Police announced
that Maloba received the Promoting Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Award at the
2026 Thomas G. Flanagan First Responders Awards, celebrating his impact both in
Canada and abroad.
Maloba, who joined the service in 2020, has long been
committed to uplifting communities.
Before policing, he worked as a Social Worker with the Youth
Services Bureau, supporting vulnerable youth.
His passion for empowerment also extends to Africa through
Project Chance Africa, where he has helped build sports facilities and safe
spaces for young people.
Ottawa Police praised his extensive volunteer work, noting:
“Through sustained fundraising efforts and hands-on volunteer work, he has helped bring resources directly to communities that often lack access to basic recreational infrastructure.”
The Kenyan DAILY
POST
0 Comments