Daring Abroad! Kenyan-born officer serving with the Ottawa Police Service receives top award in Canada (PHOTO)







Monday, June 22, 2026 - Constable Idris Maloba, a Kenyan-born officer with the Ottawa Police Service, has been honoured for his remarkable dedication to inclusion, equity and community development.

On Friday, June 19th, Ottawa Police announced that Maloba received the Promoting Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Award at the 2026 Thomas G. Flanagan First Responders Awards, celebrating his impact both in Canada and abroad.

Maloba, who joined the service in 2020, has long been committed to uplifting communities.

Before policing, he worked as a Social Worker with the Youth Services Bureau, supporting vulnerable youth.

His passion for empowerment also extends to Africa through Project Chance Africa, where he has helped build sports facilities and safe spaces for young people.

Ottawa Police praised his extensive volunteer work, noting:

“Through sustained fundraising efforts and hands-on volunteer work, he has helped bring resources directly to communities that often lack access to basic recreational infrastructure.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST