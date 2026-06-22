She used me!! Heartbroken MZUNGU man exposes Kenyan LADY for cheating on him despite funding her lavish lifestyle! Vows he will never date an African LADY (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 22, 2026 - A mzungu man has taken to social media to express his heartbreak after discovering that his Kenyan girlfriend was cheating on him despite funding her lavish lifestyle.

In a series of posts, the man claimed that when he first met the lady identified as Anita Vee, she was struggling financially and living in a shared room with her cousin.

He stated that he later moved her into a lavish apartment, paid her bills, and supported her with monthly upkeep of Ksh 30,000, in addition to funding her business ideas.

“She went from sharing a room with her cousin and hardly any money to living in a nice new apartment with all bills paid + 30k Kenyan Shillings per month spending money. She also now has a herd of goats and a potential clothes business which I’ve sent her money to set up,” he wrote.

The man further claimed that he discovered she was cheating on him during a visit to Kenya last month after checking her phone, where he found dating app notifications from Tinder.

According to him, the confrontation led to an apology, with the woman promising to delete the app.

“I was just a stepping stone to better her life and to get seen by more men. When I went to Kenya last month her phone flashed with notifications from Tinder. She asked forgiveness and said she would delete the app,” he added.

Check out his social media posts.

Photos of the mzungu man and his cheating girlfriend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST