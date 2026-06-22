MCHELE LADIES captured on CCTV leaving an apartment in Utawala after drugging and robbing a man - Men, stop picking up strange LADIES in clubs (VIDEO)







Monday, June 22, 2026 - CCTV footage has emerged showing two women suspected of drugging and robbing a man as they left an apartment in Nairobi’s Utawala Estate.

According to reports, the victim met the two women at a club before inviting them to his rented apartment, unaware that he was being targeted.

After gaining access to the apartment, the women drugged the man and stole his valuables before making their escape.

The CCTV footage shows the suspects calmly leaving the apartment moments after carrying out the robbery.

Cases involving men being drugged and robbed by people they meet in entertainment joints have become increasingly common, with authorities repeatedly warning members of the public to exercise caution when interacting with strangers.

Watch the video>>> below

MCHELE LADIES captured on CCTV leaving an apartment in Utawala after robbing a man pic.twitter.com/COmr03C9PI — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST