MCHELE LADIES captured on CCTV leaving an apartment in Utawala after drugging and robbing a man - Men, stop picking up strange LADIES in clubs (VIDEO)

Monday, June 22, 2026 - CCTV footage has emerged showing two women suspected of drugging and robbing a man as they left an apartment in Nairobi’s Utawala Estate.
According to reports, the victim met the two women at a club
before inviting them to his rented apartment, unaware that he was being
targeted.
After gaining access to the apartment, the women drugged the
man and stole his valuables before making their escape.
The CCTV footage shows the suspects calmly leaving the
apartment moments after carrying out the robbery.
Cases involving men being drugged and robbed by people they
meet in entertainment joints have become increasingly common, with authorities
repeatedly warning members of the public to exercise caution when interacting
with strangers.
Watch the video>>> below
MCHELE LADIES captured on CCTV leaving an apartment in Utawala after robbing a man pic.twitter.com/COmr03C9PI— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 22, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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