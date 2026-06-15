Matatu culture madness! A group of youth transform a flashy nganya into a club and get wild (VIDEO)







Monday, June 15, 2026 - A video making rounds on social media has captured a group of youth partying wildly aboard a popular Nairobi matatu, commonly referred to as a nganya.

In the clip, the energetic passengers are seen dancing and enjoying themselves as loud music blasts from the matatu's powerful entertainment system, effectively turning the vehicle into a moving nightclub.

The flashy matatu, fitted with vibrant lighting and high-end sound equipment synonymous with Nairobi's matatu culture, appears packed with the youthful passengers who are fully immersed in the party atmosphere.

The video has sparked debate online, with some Kenyans celebrating the vibrant entertainment culture associated with nganyas, while others have expressed concerns over safety and discipline in public service vehicles.

The video>>> also comes at a time when the public service sector is grappling with a rise in road accidents involving some flashy matatus linked to the matatu culture, prompting renewed calls for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and safety measures.

The Kenyan DAILY POST