MARYA PRUDE reveals her cheeky reaction to ex-husband, WILLIS RABURU's breakup cost her a lucrative gig - "It was deemed bullying"







Friday, June 19, 2026 - Content creator, Marya Prude Irungu, has disclosed that she lost out on a mental health awareness campaign role after her cheeky social media posts about ex-husband, Willis Raburu’s breakup with Ivy Namu.

Taking to Instagram, Marya, whose marriage and divorce from Raburu were widely publicized, said a close friend informed her that an NGO had initially considered her for an ambassadorial position.

However, the organisation later withdrew its interest, claiming her comments did not align with the values of a mental health campaign.

According to Marya, the NGO viewed her remarks as bullying, particularly after she cheekily celebrated the collapse of Raburu’s relationship with Ivy.

Her salon post, captioned “Kindly respect my privacy as I switch up my hair” with laughing emojis, quickly went viral with many interpreting it as a subtle jab at Raburu and Ivy’s plea for privacy following their split.

However, she insisted she had no regrets.

Addressing the matter, she argued that social media is a space for free expression and that online culture should not automatically disqualify creators from professional opportunities.

Unbothered by the decision, Marya doubled down on her belief that her posts were part of authentic digital culture and maintained that she did not feel compelled to apologise.

The Kenyan DALY POST