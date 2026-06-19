SHOCK as Prophet OWUOR’s followers in Nyando wear sack-clothes and smear their faces with ashes as a public expression of repentance (PHOTOs)







Friday, June 19, 2026 - Followers of Prophet David Owuor's Repentance and Holiness Ministry were spotted in Nyando wearing sack-clothes and smearing themselves with ashes as part of a public display of repentance and spiritual reflection.

The faithful were seen moving through various areas dressed in sackcloth, a practice rooted in biblical traditions and often associated with humility and seeking God's forgiveness.

Many had also applied ashes on their faces, symbolizing repentance and a desire for spiritual renewal.

According to members of the ministry, the act is intended to encourage personal reflection, prayer and a return to what they describe as righteous living.

The unusual display attracted the attention of residents, with some stopping to observe while others likened Owuor’s church to a cult.

See photos below

The Kenyan DAILY POST