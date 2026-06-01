Man’s attempt to smuggle bhang in a heavily tinted Probox flops as detectives arrest him during a high-speed chase (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 1, 2026 - Detectives drawn from DCI Bomet have arrested a suspected drug trafficker and recovered eight (8) bags containing approximately one thousand six hundred (1,600) rolls of cannabis sativa (bhang) during an intelligence-led operation within Bomet County.

The suspect, Bernard Marwa, 35, was arrested after detectives intercepted motor vehicle registration number KDR 477X, a Toyota Succeed, along the Silibwet-Bomet Road.

Upon being signalled to stop, the driver defied the officers' orders and sped off towards Kapsimotwa Shopping Centre, prompting a pursuit. The chase came to an abrupt end when the vehicle reached a narrow road, forcing the occupants to abandon it and flee on foot.

While two unidentified passengers managed to escape, detectives apprehended the driver. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the recovery of the eight (8) bags, each containing approximately two hundred (200) rolls of the narcotic substance.

The suspect has been processed for arraignment, while the recovered drugs and the motor vehicle have been detained as exhibits pending further investigations and arrest of the other suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST