Governor ANNE WAIGURU over the moon as her son, IAN, weds his lover, JOANNE, in lavish traditional ceremony (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 01, 2026 - Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, over the weekend celebrated a joyous family milestone as her son, Ian, tied the knot with his partner, Joanne, in a vibrant traditional wedding.

The intimate ceremony, attended by close family, friends and political leaders, showcased the rich Agĩkũyũ culture through two key rites, the Ruracio (dowry agreement) and the Ngurario, which seals the union.

Waiguru expressed heartfelt pride in witnessing her son’s transition into marriage.

“My heart is filled with gratitude and joy… Seeing the love, commitment, and happiness you share fills me with great pride and hope for the future,” she wrote.

The fashion was equally striking.

Ian donned a crème white Kaunda suit with brown cultural detailing, while Joanne stunned in an off‑shoulder dress paired with a brown feathery fan.

Bridesmaids and groomsmen complemented the couple in brown patterned outfits, while Waiguru herself glowed in an elegant orange ensemble.

The guest list featured notable leaders including Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, nominated Senator Veronica Maina, Kirinyaga Central MP Joseph Gitari, Kajiado Woman Rep Leah Sankaire, Kiambu Woman Rep Ann Muratha, Nyeri MP Rahab Mukami, Rachael Shebesh and Laikipia Woman Rep Jane Kagiri.

Earlier this year, Waiguru had celebrated Ian’s traditional engagement, underscoring her pride in his cultural journey.

The Kenyan DAILY POST