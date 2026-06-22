Mandera Senior Chief receives Ksh 3.5 million from locals as a token of appreciation upon retirement (PHOTO)







Monday, June 22, 2026 - Residents of Rhamu in Mandera County have warmed hearts after honoring their retiring Senior Chief with a generous cash gift of Ksh 3.5 million in recognition of his years of dedicated service to the community.

The veteran administrator was presented with the money during a colorful retirement ceremony attended by local leaders, elders, family members and residents who turned up to celebrate his contribution to the area.

According to reports, the funds were raised by members of the community as a token of appreciation for the chief's good leadership throughout his tenure.

A photo from the event shows the retired chief receiving the gift amid celebrations, highlighting the strong bond he built with the people he served over the years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST