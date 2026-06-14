Man shares his response after his friend invited him to a proposal ceremony scheduled for next week in Karen - The world is merciless to simps







Sunday, June 14, 2026 - A man has shared a screenshot of his response to a friend who invited him to a proposal ceremony scheduled to take place next week in Karen.

According to the conversation shared on X, the friend had invited him to attend the event and witness him proposing to his girlfriend in what was expected to be a romantic ceremony.

However, the man declined the invitation, stating that he does not support the idea of a man kneeling to propose to a woman.

Sharing the screenshot, he wrote: “No way I am going to attend a proposal where a man is going to kneel down.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST