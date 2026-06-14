A LUO LADY busted stealing a pair of jeans at a boutique - See how she did it! Has a PhD in shoplifting (VIDEO)







Sunday, June 14, 2026 - A woman believed to be a notorious shoplifter went to a boutique disguised as an ordinary customer and stole a pair of jeans, only to be busted while trying to exit the shop.

According to the shop owner, the suspect had been frequenting the boutique and was already familiar to her, which made it easier for her to move around the store without raising immediate suspicion.

She pretended she was simply shopping for new jeans and even proceeded to try on a pair.

However, she wore the jeans inside another pair she had already put on, attempting to conceal the new item while fitting it.

Unluckily for her, the plan is said to have failed after the shop owner noticed suspicious behaviour as she attempted to leave the boutique.

A video>>> shared online shows the woman appearing embarrassed as she is interrogated by the boutique owner.

A LUO LADY busted stealing a pair of jeans at a boutique - See how she did it! Has a PhD in shoplifting pic.twitter.com/Rg7aahIgoi — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST