Man busted with narcotics hidden in his backpack at Busia bus stage by detectives (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 22, 2026 - A 37-year-old man is in police custody after detectives recovered suspected narcotic drugs hidden in his backpack during an intelligence-led operation in Busia Town.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), officers acted on a tip-off and swiftly moved to Busia's Central Business District, where they intercepted the suspect at the town's main bus stage.

A search of the suspect's backpack led to the recovery of three packages wrapped in yellow cello tape containing substances believed to be cannabis sativa.

Detectives also recovered 26 sachets containing an unidentified powdery substance.

The substance has been forwarded to forensic experts for analysis to determine its composition.

The suspect was identified as Ouma Dibogo Obobo, a resident of Migori County.

He was arrested and escorted to Busia Police Station together with the recovered exhibits as investigations continue.

The DCI reaffirmed its commitment to combating drug trafficking across the country, noting that detectives are working tirelessly to dismantle narcotics networks, intercept illegal drugs at various entry points, and ensure those involved in the illicit trade are brought to justice.

The suspect remains in custody pending further investigations and possible court proceedings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST