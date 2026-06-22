Interior CS KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN announces major changes to issuance of birth certificates







Monday, June 22, 2026 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has announced sweeping reforms that will allow Kenyans to download and print birth certificates online, eliminating the need for physical collection at civil registry offices.

Speaking on Monday, June 22nd, after a consultative meeting with officials from the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services, Murkomen said:

“In response to issues raised during the Jukwaa la Usalama engagements, Kenyans can now download and print birth certificates online, a significant step towards improving accessibility and reducing the time required to obtain essential documents.”

The Interior CS also revealed plans to establish a passport application and collection centre in Kilifi County, expanding services beyond the counties already served.

He emphasized that decentralization of passport issuance remains a key milestone in enhancing service delivery.

Murkomen further noted that the State Department is strengthening consular services to better serve Kenyans abroad.

“As we begin the new Financial Year, we remain committed to supporting reforms and innovations that enhance service delivery, improve citizen experience, and ensure government services are accessible, efficient, and responsive to the needs of all Kenyans,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST