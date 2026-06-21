Makindu Motors founder STEPHEN NGEI and his wife die in a tragic road accident - His car was completely written off (PHOTOs)







Saturday, June 20, 2026 - The founder of Makindu Motors, Stephen Ngei, and his wife have tragically lost their lives following a fatal road accident along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

According to reports, the couple was travelling in their vehicle when it was involved in a collision with a truck.

The impact of the crash was severe, leaving their car completely wrecked and claiming their lives on the spot.

The sudden deaths of the prominent businessman and his wife have sent shockwaves across the Ukambani region and beyond, with leaders, friends and members of the business community mourning the loss.

Among those who have paid tribute is Kibwezi West Member of Parliament, Mwengi Mutuse, who described Ngei as a visionary entrepreneur whose success story inspired many people.





In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Mutuse praised Ngei for his determination and contribution to economic growth in the region.

“Mr. Ngei rose from extremely humble beginnings to become a highly industrious entrepreneur and arguably the most successful businessman and investor in the entire Ukambani region. His remarkable journey inspired many and contributed immensely to job creation and the general socio-economic growth of our region,” Mutuse wrote.

Stephen Ngei was widely respected for building Makindu Motors into a successful enterprise and creating employment opportunities for many Kenyans.

His entrepreneurial journey from modest beginnings to becoming one of the region’s most influential businessmen earned him admiration from both peers and aspiring entrepreneurs.

See photos of the ill-fated car





The Kenyan DAILY POST