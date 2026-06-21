A woman who disappeared mysteriously after leaving her workplace in Utawala found dead (PHOTOs)







Saturday, June 20, 2026 - A family’s desperate search for a woman who mysteriously disappeared after leaving her workplace in Utawala has ended in tragedy after she was found dead.

The deceased, identified as Annah, went missing on June 17th, 2026, shortly after leaving her place of work.

She was an employee at Christina Hotel in Utawala.

Following her disappearance, family members, friends and concerned members of the public launched an intensive search and widely shared her photographs on social media in the hope of locating her safe and alive.





Sadly, the search came to a heartbreaking end when it was confirmed that Annah's body had been found at a mortuary.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance and subsequent death remain unclear.

Investigators are working to establish what happened in the days between her disappearance and the discovery of her body.

The tragic news has sparked grief and concern among relatives, friends, colleagues, and social media users, many of whom have expressed shock and sorrow while paying tribute to her.

As investigations continue, Annah’s loved ones are hoping for answers regarding the events that led to her untimely death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST