MP MILLIE ‘Bad Girl’ ODHIAMBO stuns Kenyans with bold confession - “I’m Naturally High” (VIDEO)

Friday, June 12, 2026 - Vocal Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, has once again sparked a buzz online after confessing that she has never touched alcohol, cigarettes or recreational substances despite her ‘bad girl’ tag.
Speaking in parliament, the outspoken legislator declared: “I am a
bad girl, but I have never touched cigarettes, alcohol or anything in that
category.”
“I have only tasted church wine. Some of us were born naturally
high”
Her remarks challenged the stereotype that rebellion is tied
to intoxication.
Instead, she redefined the “bad girl” tag as confidence,
boldness and a lively personality, qualities she says exist independently of
substance use.
Known for her fiery contributions in Parliament and her
fearless presence on social media, Millie has built a reputation for speaking
her mind without apology.
Her latest declaration has reignited conversations about
what it truly means to be unconventional in today’s society.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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