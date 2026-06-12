MP MILLIE ‘Bad Girl’ ODHIAMBO stuns Kenyans with bold confession - “I’m Naturally High” (VIDEO)







Friday, June 12, 2026 - Vocal Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, has once again sparked a buzz online after confessing that she has never touched alcohol, cigarettes or recreational substances despite her ‘bad girl’ tag.

Speaking in parliament, the outspoken legislator declared: “I am a bad girl, but I have never touched cigarettes, alcohol or anything in that category.”

“I have only tasted church wine. Some of us were born naturally high”

Her remarks challenged the stereotype that rebellion is tied to intoxication.

Instead, she redefined the “bad girl” tag as confidence, boldness and a lively personality, qualities she says exist independently of substance use.

Known for her fiery contributions in Parliament and her fearless presence on social media, Millie has built a reputation for speaking her mind without apology.

Her latest declaration has reignited conversations about what it truly means to be unconventional in today’s society.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST