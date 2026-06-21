LADY cries out after her marriage with a Superloaf manager crumbled, only to be impregnated by a broke man - “Oneni Takataka Nilizaa Nayo” (PHOTOs)

Sunday, June 21, 2026
- A woman has taken to social media to share her emotional experience,
narrating how her marriage to a Superloaf manager eventually collapsed after
years of struggling with infertility.
In her post, she claims that her husband, who was
financially well-off and working as a manager at Superloaf, desperately wanted
a child.
She further alleges that their relationship became strained
due to her inability to conceive at the time, leading to frequent
disagreements, insults and lack of peace in the home.
According to her, the marriage eventually broke down after
prolonged tension.
She goes on
to claim that after leaving the marriage, she later met another man, whom she
described in very harsh and derogatory terms, and fell pregnant after a single encounter.
She says she
initially believed she was unable to conceive, but later discovered that that
her ex-husband had issues.
She paraded
photos of her broke baby daddy and described him as a useless man.
Check out her post.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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