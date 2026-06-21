LADY cries out after her marriage with a Superloaf manager crumbled, only to be impregnated by a broke man - “Oneni Takataka Nilizaa Nayo” (PHOTOs)







Sunday, June 21, 2026 - A woman has taken to social media to share her emotional experience, narrating how her marriage to a Superloaf manager eventually collapsed after years of struggling with infertility.

In her post, she claims that her husband, who was financially well-off and working as a manager at Superloaf, desperately wanted a child.

She further alleges that their relationship became strained due to her inability to conceive at the time, leading to frequent disagreements, insults and lack of peace in the home.

According to her, the marriage eventually broke down after prolonged tension.

She goes on to claim that after leaving the marriage, she later met another man, whom she described in very harsh and derogatory terms, and fell pregnant after a single encounter.

She says she initially believed she was unable to conceive, but later discovered that that her ex-husband had issues.

She paraded photos of her broke baby daddy and described him as a useless man.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST