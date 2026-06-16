Leaked message of MOSES KURIA gossiping about the mysterious death of Gatundu South CDF Chairman’s 2-year-old son that occurred at Kameme FM’s MUTHONI WA KIRUMBA’s Runda residence - Was there a fight?







Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - A fresh twist has emerged in the case surrounding the death of Gatundu South CDF Chairman, Peter Kinyita’s 2-year-old son after a WhatsApp message purportedly authored by former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria surfaced online.

In the leaked message, Kuria gives an account of events that differs from earlier reports that indicated the incident occurred during a party held at the residence of Kameme FM presenter, Muthoni Wa Kirumba, in Runda.

According to the message circulating on social media, Kinyita had visited Wa Kirumba’s home to see her ailing father and was accompanied by his wife and kids.

The message further claims that a confrontation broke out between Kinyita’s wife and Wa Kirumba over claims of an affair.

It alleges that the confrontation escalated into a physical altercation.

Kuria's message further alleges that during the commotion, the 2-year-old child wandered away and later ended up in the swimming pool.

The message claims that Wa Kirumba’s teenage son alerted them that the child was drowning.

The child was reportedly rescued and rushed to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The leaked message also alleges that CCTV footage from the residence was deleted in an attempt to conceal what transpired.

The matter is reportedly under investigation by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), who are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the child's death.





Below are photos of Wa Kirumba and the deceased child’s father.

The Kenyan DAILY POST