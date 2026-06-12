Close friends come to the rescue of MURAYA, the KIKUYU man who exposed his wife for cheating on him with Murang’a Senator JOE NYUTU and threatened to release private PHOTOs

Friday, June 12, 2026
- A little-known Kikuyu man identified as Muraya Mwangi has remained a
subject of discussion on social media for the past few days after publicly
accusing his wife, Lisah Mwangi, of having an affair with Murang’a Senator Joe
Nyutu.
Muraya discovered the affair after snooping through his
wife's phone, where he came across romantic messages exchanged between her and
the Senator.
Following the discovery, he took to his Facebook page and
shared screenshots of the conversations, sparking widespread reactions online.
He also threatened to release private photos involving Senator Nyutu and his wife, further fueling the controversy.
Amid the ongoing drama, Muraya's close friends have stepped
in to support him as he copes with the emotional turmoil.
In his latest Facebook update, Muraya expressed gratitude to
friends who have stood by him during the difficult period and listed several
individuals whom he said had reached out to comfort and encourage him.
Check out the post.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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