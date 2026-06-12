Close friends come to the rescue of MURAYA, the KIKUYU man who exposed his wife for cheating on him with Murang’a Senator JOE NYUTU and threatened to release private PHOTOs







Friday, June 12, 2026 - A little-known Kikuyu man identified as Muraya Mwangi has remained a subject of discussion on social media for the past few days after publicly accusing his wife, Lisah Mwangi, of having an affair with Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu.

Muraya discovered the affair after snooping through his wife's phone, where he came across romantic messages exchanged between her and the Senator.

Following the discovery, he took to his Facebook page and shared screenshots of the conversations, sparking widespread reactions online.

He also threatened to release private photos involving Senator Nyutu and his wife, further fueling the controversy.





Amid the ongoing drama, Muraya's close friends have stepped in to support him as he copes with the emotional turmoil.

In his latest Facebook update, Muraya expressed gratitude to friends who have stood by him during the difficult period and listed several individuals whom he said had reached out to comfort and encourage him.

Check out the post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST