LADY shows how she underwent a massive transformation after divorce - Akiwa Ameolewa Alikua Momo (VIDEO)







Sunday, June 21, 2026 - A lady has become the talk of social media after sharing a video documenting her remarkable physical transformation following her divorce.

In the clip, she posted before-and-after photos showing the changes she has undergone over the years.

During her marriage, she appeared significantly heavier, but after the separation, she embarked on a fitness journey that completely transformed her appearance.

According to the video, she committed herself to an intense workout routine and adopted healthier lifestyle habits, leading to substantial weight loss and improved fitness.

The transformation has left many social media users impressed, with some praising her discipline, dedication and consistency.

The lady now looks noticeably slimmer, more youthful and confident compared to her earlier photos, sparking widespread reactions online.

Many netizens applauded her commitment to self-improvement and prioritizing her health.

Others weighed in on the discussion, suggesting that most married women become more relaxed about maintaining their fitness once they settle into family life, which can contribute to weight gain over time.

Watch the video>>> below

Why do you have to wait till breakups before you start looking out for yourself? 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0bpdit3qmD — The Odin (@TheOdin_II) June 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST