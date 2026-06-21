LADY shows how she underwent a massive transformation after divorce - Akiwa Ameolewa Alikua Momo (VIDEO)

Sunday, June 21, 2026 - A lady has become the talk of social media after sharing a video documenting her remarkable physical transformation following her divorce.
In the clip, she posted before-and-after photos showing the
changes she has undergone over the years.
During her marriage, she appeared significantly heavier, but
after the separation, she embarked on a fitness journey that completely
transformed her appearance.
According to the video, she committed herself to an intense
workout routine and adopted healthier lifestyle habits, leading to substantial
weight loss and improved fitness.
The transformation has left many social media users
impressed, with some praising her discipline, dedication and consistency.
The lady now looks noticeably slimmer, more youthful and
confident compared to her earlier photos, sparking widespread reactions online.
Many netizens applauded her commitment to self-improvement
and prioritizing her health.
Others weighed in on the discussion, suggesting that most
married women become more relaxed about maintaining their fitness once they
settle into family life, which can contribute to weight gain over time.
Watch the video>>> below
Why do you have to wait till breakups before you start looking out for yourself? 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/0bpdit3qmD— The Odin (@TheOdin_II) June 20, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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