KISII man lynched after his ex-girlfriend falsely accused him of theft - He had gone to repossess a gas cylinder he had bought for her! Rest in peace AMOS!! (PHOTOs)







Sunday, June 21, 2026 - A tragic incident in Kisii has left residents in shock after a man was lynched by a mob following accusations of theft made by his ex-girlfriend.

The victim, identified as Amos Anchinga Manasseh, was an employee at a Rubis Petrol Station in Keroka and resided in the Ichuni area, Kisii County.

According to reports, Manasseh had recently discovered that his girlfriend was cheating on him, which led to the breakup.

On Thursday night after work, he visited the woman’s home to repossess a gas cylinder he had previously bought for her.

However, the woman raised an alarm and accused him of being a thief, prompting residents to respond.

A mob descended on him and stoned him to death before he could explain himself.

His body was later taken to the mortuary as investigations into the incident continue.

The girlfriend has gone into hiding and remains at large as authorities pursue leads in the case.

The Kenyan DAILY POST